HONDA Malaysia recently presented 425 units of the new Civic 1.8S to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to be used as new mobile patrol and enforcement vehicles.

The dynamic performance, refined design, excellent handling and drivability of the new Civic makes it an ideal vehicle to support the responsibilities of the PDRM at the frontlines.

Company managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “We are grateful to the Royal Malaysia Police for their services and sacrifices in ensuring the safety of Malaysians over the past months.

“We stand ‘Together As One’ with the nation and we want to play our role as an auto marque to contribute to the country in any way we can. The Royal Malaysia Police are at the frontlines in securing the safety of citizens, more so during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the movement control order (MCO), we had to postpone the delivery of the new Civic in March to the Royal Malaysia Police. We are delighted that we are now able to resume the plan to deliver these new mobile patrol and enforcement vehicles which are expected to assist in the tasks and responsibilities of the police force in effectively responding to emergencies, maintaining law and order.

“We are pleased that the Royal Malaysia Police have chosen the best-selling model in C-segment, the new Civic, to assist them in their daily tasks, enforcements and administrative duties for the country.”