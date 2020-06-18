Honda Malaysia recalls 55,354 vehicles to replace fuel pump

HONDA Malaysia today announced a product recall involving 55,354 units of Honda vehicles to replace its fuel pump as a precautionary measure, in line with the Honda global fuel pump recall.

The models involved in the recall for fuel pump replacement are listed below (model, year, units affected).

- Accord, 2018: 298.

- BR-V, 2018: 5,367.

- City, 2019: 15,582.

- City (HEV), 2019: 1,620.

- Civic 2018: 9,122.

- CR-V, 2018 & 2019: 5,883 & 1,047.

- HR-V, 2018: 8,070.

- HR-V (HEV), 2018: 1,408.

- Jazz 2019: 6,509.

- Jazz (HEV), 2019: 448.

“Honda Malaysia truly apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers and reassures that all its year 2020 production models are not affected in this product recall,” says the company.

“As customer safety is Honda Malaysia’s top priority, Honda Malaysia will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers. The company believes this product recall is necessary as a preventive measure to address the possibility of loss of engine power or vehicle stalling.

“All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of notification to replace the fuel pump subject to parts availability.

“As of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia.

“The replacement of the affected fuel pump is free of charge and all cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia. The replacement stock will be available in stages.”

As the Honda toll-free number is undergoing technical maintenance, vehicle owners can obtain more information on this product recall by contacting any Honda authorised dealer or log on to www.honda.com.my to check their vehicle status.