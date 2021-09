HONDA Malaysia is gearing up to regain its business momentum in the last four months of 2021, with plans to launch new models, financial initiatives and promotion campaigns.

The company is ready to shift into a higher gear as the automotive industry reopens under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and its manufacturing plant in Melaka and the showrooms at dealerships* have commenced operations.

At the manufacturing facility, the company is taking necessary measures to maintain its car production at the highest standards, ensuring customers’ demands are fulfilled in a timely manner with the delivery of high-quality products.

Extra vigilance and precautionary measures have been implemented in addition to the continued SOPs and government guidelines at the dealerships and manufacturing plant to ensure a safe environment that can provide extra confidence and assurance to customers and Honda associates.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “We sincerely thank all the frontliners who put their lives on the line to save people and protect the health and safety of Malaysians. With their dedication and everybody’s cooperation, we believe better days will be here again.

“The first half of 2021 was challenging due the extended lockdown and uncertainties after seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases. We are most appreciative of the government’s support in reopening the automotive sector that allows the business chain to operate under strict observance of SOPs.

“In the run up to commencing our operations, we undertook careful planning and stringent actions to ensure that all precautionary and preventive measures are strictly followed to protect our customers and associates. These include Covid-19 tests for our associates every two weeks, regular sanitisation and disinfection of the premises.

“We are pleased that 80% of Honda associates have been fully vaccinated as part of our effort to help curb the spread of Covid-19. This effort was also accelerated by the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS). As the nation is making great progress with the vaccination programme, we target to complete full vaccination of all our associates by October 2021.

“In our plans to regain the momentum and set a new benchmark in the market, Honda Malaysia has lined up new models that feature Honda’s Next Generation Advanced Technology to be launched in the coming months. These launches will provide Malaysians with more new model options during the current sales tax exemption period, which has been extended to Dec 31.”

In addition to reduced prices with the tax incentive, Honda Malaysia is elevating the joy of buying a Honda car with its September Special Benefits promotion throughout this month**.

This campaign celebrates Malaysia Day with up to RM6,000** worth of benefits** for customers to enjoy. At the same time, Honda Malaysia has also introduced a financial initiative – Special Financing Program that will be ongoing until Dec 31**, to make owning a Honda car easier with peace of mind.

This initiative allows customers who purchase new cars to pay lower monthly instalments during the early stage of their car ownership. Honda Malaysia has made it more convenient and easier for customers to pre-book their preferred Honda car through an online pre-booking platform.

Available on the Honda Malaysia official website and HondaTouch application, this platform enables customers to pre-book any Honda model at anytime and anywhere, including from the comfort of their home, with a minimum fee of just RM99**.

The HondaTouch application also benefits Honda customers with faster and simpler after-sales services appointment process prior to visiting the dealerships. The platform and application help prevent long waiting time.

The company is grateful to Malaysians for their strong support of the Honda brand especially during these difficult times. The strong customer trust has led to an encouraging sales momentum earlier this year, which contributed to the company reaching its one-millionth sale unit milestone in March 2021.

In terms of model sales performance, the City was one of Malaysians’ favourite B-segment saloons, contributing 35% to the Honda Malaysia total sales as at August 2021.

The Civic, Accord, HR-V and CR-V have continued their respective segment*** leadership position with 72%, 36%, 71% and 24% of the segment market share respectively.

Customers can log on here to pre-book a Honda model or visit Honda authorised dealerships.

For more information, customers can log onto www.honda.com.my or call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or download the HondaTouch application.

*Honda dealerships will resume its operation in accordance with the SOPs and guidelines set by the Malaysian Government and local council under the different phases of NRP in different states.

**Terms and conditions apply.

***No.1 in Non-National segment, as of July 2021.