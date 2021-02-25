$!Honda Malaysia to give away seven cars in ‘1 million Dreams Campaign’

HONDA Malaysia today invites Malaysians to celebrate the journey of reaching one million sales units with the launch of the “1 Million Dreams Campaign”. In addition to commemorating the significant achievement, the campaign aims to show the company’s appreciation to its customers for their steadfast support and trust in the Honda brand. In 2019, Honda Malaysia celebrated the 900,000th unit sales record with Malaysians and within two years, the company chalked up yet another impressive record by reaching the one-millionth unit sales milestone.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Over the last 20 years, Honda Malaysia continuously embrace the ‘Challenging Spirit’. This led to the introduction of many models that suit the different lifestyles of customers as well as advanced technologies for Malaysians. “The ‘1 Million Dreams Campaign’ is an initiative for us to say ‘Thank You’ to our customers as it is their strong support that has enabled us to come a long way and experience this inspiring journey. “As our heartfelt appreciation, we are giving away seven Special Edition models, namely the Jazz, All-New City, BR-V, HR-V, Civic, New CR-V and Accord.

“The campaign runs from 25th February to 24th March 2021, with a variety of exciting activities in store for Malaysians. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to members of the media for their ongoing support and honest reviews of Honda products as well as our dealer partners for their strong commitment to uphold the Honda brand. “We would also like to thank the Malaysian government for their continuous support throughout the years as well as introducing the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) during the pandemic, this provides substantial support to the automotive industry. “The seven Special Edition models to be given away in the “1 Million Dreams Campaign” are specially designed with unique features, making it a one-of-a-kind model in Malaysia. The cars’ exterior has dual tone exterior, front fascia with red highlights, sporty red line side mirrors, black painted alloy wheels with red highlights as well as “1 Million Dreams” signature emblems on both front fenders.

These distinctive features further enhance the characteristic and stylishness of each model. The Special Edition cars interior are also fitted with “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather headrest for both driver and front passenger seats as well as leather steering wheel with red stitching and centre mark. Each “1 Million Dreams” Special Edition model also comes with Special Edition leather key pouch. Honda Malaysia has arranged numerous exciting activities in the campaign, such as nationwide showroom activities and a “1 Million Dreams” exhibition. The company is also collaborating with brand partners Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons.

As an appreciation to all the frontliners for their hard work and dedication, the company has one of the seven Special Edition cars specially for them to win through the campaign. On top of the seven Special Edition cars, there are prizes worth one million Shopee coins to be given out to 150 lucky winners on a weekly basis and throughout the campaign, there are prizes worth five million Shopee coins. Malaysians can stand a chance to win these seven Special Edition models just by completing a few easy steps to participate in the contest.

Participants can take part in any of the six activities prepared by Honda Malaysia to earn as many entries as they can and submit the entries at Honda authorised dealers or via Honda Malaysia’s official website. Participants can collect the entries by downloading and signing up for HondaTouch application, playing the “1 Million Dreams” quiz game* at Honda Malaysia’s official website (www.honda.com.my), test driving a Honda car, booking a new Honda car, servicing or repairing a Honda car or registering a new Honda car within the “1 Million Dreams Campaign” period. The more entries collected, the higher the chance of winning the Special Edition cars. Honda Malaysia will announce the lucky winners of the Special Edition cars at the Grand Finale which is scheduled for March 2021. ”This year, Honda Malaysia is set to excite the Malaysian market.