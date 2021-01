HONDA Malaysia today officially introduced the enhanced HR-V with a new feature and exterior upgrades for the Hybrid variant.

The already widely-popular compact SUV is set to deepen its success in the segment with “exciting” new upgrades as well as an attractive Platinum White Pearl colour.

All variants are now equipped with a new 7-inch display audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto* connectivity, plus fitted with two new USB ports in the centre console for added convenience.

Meanwhile, the HR-V Sport Hybrid intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD) variant comes in a refreshed modern appearance with exterior upgrades consisting of stylish LED headlamps, LED guide taillights and LED front fog lamps.

Completing the new styling are the new chrome door handles and three-spoke leather*** steering wheel, giving a sporty driving impression.

The HR-V was first introduced in Malaysia in 2015 and there are currently over 98,600 units on Malaysian roads.

The facelifted HR-V which was launched in January 2019 continued its popularity with the introduction of RS and Sport Hybrid variants for the first time for this model.

Last year, the HR-V emerged as the third best-selling model, contributing 17% to Honda Malaysia’s total sales.

The V variant recorded the most promising sales numbers with 41% contribution to total sales of the HR-V.

Meanwhile, a large majority of Malaysians presented a preference for the Passion Red Pearl colour which accounted for 30% of the total HR-V sales received.

The HR-V remained the favourite amongst Malaysians, maintaining its No. 1 position in the Non-National Compact SUV segment with a 73% market share as at November 2020.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Honda Malaysia is excited to introduce the enhanced HR-V to Malaysians. This enhanced model is a result of customers’ feedback as we continuously strive to introduce products that meet the needs of customers.

“One such feature is the Apple CarPlay connectivity for more convenience when driving. Being one of the top three best-selling Honda model, the HR-V has contributed greatly to our achievement as No.1 in the Non-National segment in 2020. We owe our gratitude to all Honda owners for their strong support and for choosing the HR-V as their desired Honda model.

“Honda Malaysia is committed to cater to the needs of our customers through constant monitoring of the market demands and customer feedback.”

The HR-V is available in four variants; namely the E, V, RS and Sport Hybrid i-DCD. The E, V and RS variants are powered by a 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC engine combined with Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) that delivers a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Besides that, the HR-V RS is equipped with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) steering system for a sportier driving experience. The RS variant’s bold new look is further complemented by a sporty 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sporty design front grille, as well as black front and rear bumper.

The HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD is equipped with 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection combined with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and integrated high power motor.

Assisted by the high-power lithium-ion battery, the combined output of the engine and motor provides Hybrid power that is equal to a 2.0-litre engine performance with quick response and an exhilarating drive.

Other benchmark-setting features of the enhanced HR-V are the multi-angle rear-view camera, cruise control, paddle shift, eight-way driver power seat**, leather seats** *** and Honda LaneWatch**.

Without compromising on safety, the enhanced HR-V is equipped with a host of standard safety features such as six airbags, emergency stop signal, automatic brake hold, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist and Isofix rear seat.

The prices of the four enhanced HR-V variants are maintained as follows: RM104,000.21**** for E variant; RM113,421.92**** for V variant and RM118,581.81**** for RS variant.

Price of the HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD variant will be announced later.

To place a booking for the enhanced HR-V, customers can access the New Car Pre-Booking Online Platform at prebook.honda.com.my to pre-book their car or visit any of Honda Malaysia’s authorised dealers*****.

*Android Auto will be available upon official launch of the service in Malaysia.

**V and RS variants.

***Combination Leather.

****On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30.

*****Due to the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) in different states, Honda dealerships will operate in accordance to the SOP and guidelines set by the Malaysian government.