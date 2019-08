HONDA Malaysia recently opened its new 3S Centre by Ban Hoe Seng (Auto) Sdn Bhd in Ipoh (pix), which is certified by Green Building Index (GBI), making it the first car showroom in Malaysia to be awarded with such certification.

The GBI is a “green rating tool” for buildings that is recognised by the industry in Malaysia, aimed at raising awareness on environmental issues and promoting sustainability in the built environment.



Honda has continuously emphasised its commitment to reducing its environmental impact in all areas of its operations, and Ban Hoe Seng (Auto) has taken the initiative to be the first dealership in Malaysia to extend this green technology undertaking into the showroom and service centre.

Established with an investment of RM15 million, the new 3S Centre was specially designed with environmental friendly features that make use of natural resources efficiently, which will help in waste minimisation, energy saving and reduce water usage.

The unprecedented developments will enable the building to incorporate and achieve the requirements such as:

- 60% natural daylight use through its large glass openings and skylights*.- Zonal energy-efficient LED lighting with motion sensors enable power savings and usage reduction*.

- Natural ventilation through stack and cross-ventilation in the workshop area.

- 100% potable offset for landscape and water closet flushing. The expected rainwater harvested annually is equivalent to 49% of total potable water demand of the 3S Centre.*

The new 3S Centre complies with the criterion of the GBI rating system, which was based on the design assessment of the building in terms of Energy Efficiency, Indoor Environment Quality, Materials and Resources, Sustainable Site Planning and Management, Water Efficiency and Innovation.

Honda Malaysia believes this initiative will help the company to meet the expectation of society and make it a company that society wants to exist.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “In Honda, we are committed to reducing the environmental footprint. To achieve this, we take the initiative to utilise the innovative green technologies in our daily operations and products.

“I am proud that Ban Hoe Seng (Auto) is also practising the same by enhancing the usage of green technologies. Honda Malaysia believes this new environmentally-friendly 3S Centre will enable customers in Ipoh to experience great services in an even more conducive environment.”

The 3S Centre was built on a 0.81-hectare land with the latest facilities and amenities for customers’ comfort and convenience.

This includes 19 bays, comprising 14 general service bays, four general repair bays and one tyre alignment bay that are able to accommodate up to 60 cars per day.

The centre has comfortable customer lounges, complimentary Wi-Fi service, a children’s play area, free flow food and beverages as well as a Muslim prayer room.

Ban Hoe Seng (Auto) Honda 3S Centre can be reached at 05-292 7333. It is located at 2, Jalan Sri Klebang A/13, Bandar Baru Sri Klebang, Chemor, Perak.

*Based on Honda internal data.