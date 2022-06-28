Honda recalls over 1,500 units over safety issues

HONDA MALAYSIA this week announced a proactive product recall involving the City, City Hatchback, HR-V and BR-V in a precautionary safety measure.

The recall is for the following situations:

A. Inspection of nut torque on Alternating Current Generator (ACG)

This recall is a precautionary safety measure to inspect the nut tightening on the ACG terminal of the engine harness. This may cause poor contact terminal and battery malfunction which may lead to engine halt while driving or unable to start the engine after the car stops. The models affected are 1,068 units of City 2021 Year Model and City Hatchback 2022 Year Model.

B. Inspection of the bolt earth grounding tightness

This recall is a precautionary safety measure to inspect the tightening of bolt earth grounding that may lead to loose wire harness. This may cause poor contact terminal and may result in engine halt while driving or unable to start the engine after the car stops. The models affected are 343 units of HR-V 2020 Year Model and 116 units of BR-V 2021 Year Model.

Honda Malaysia apologised for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers and reassures that all current production and selling models are not affected in this product recall.

As of June 21, there have been no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia.

The Company believes this product recall is necessary as customer safety is Honda Malaysia’s top priority. Honda Malaysia will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers.

All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall.

Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of the notification to have their vehicles checked and repaired if required, subject to parts availability.

The inspection, repair and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge and all costs related to this recall activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

Vehicle owners can obtain information or check their vehicle status on this product recall by calling Honda Malaysia’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020.