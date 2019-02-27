Honda to debut futuristic EV prototype in Geneva

NEXT week, Honda is scheduled to unveil the e Prototype urban electric vehicle, and while it looks like a funky city car from the future, its story officially began two summers ago.

Two years ago when the Urban EV Concept first debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda promised that a production model would be launched in 2019 and sure enough, the day has arrived: on Tuesday, the company announced that the Honda e Prototype will make its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show next week.

Honda brought the simplistic exterior design from the 2017 Urban EV Concept into 2019 along with the minimalistic and contemporary interior – though we won't officially be able to see what's on the inside until the model premieres next Tuesday.

According to Honda, it's been greatly inspired by contemporary homes and is complete with a plethora of digital driving aids and entertainment features.

The focus of the design since 2017 has been functionality and purpose while being easy on the eyes.