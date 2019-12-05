Honda Wave Alpha with new appearance, stripes

BOON Siew Honda today officially announced the new Honda Wave Alpha, which features a new modern styling appearance in addition to a new graphic stripe design. The new Honda Wave Alpha has a brand-new front cover design that now incorporates the front signal housing together with body cover for better aerodynamics and styling.

Pearl Nightfall Blue, cast wheel variant.

To reinforce the Honda Wave Alpha sharp-yet-sporty design attributes, it now comes with a new stripe which highlights an inspiring visual design. Pillion rider comfort has been enhanced with rubber wrapped rear handle grip, available only for the cast wheel variant.

Clipper Yellow, cast wheel variant.

The Honda Wave Alpha has been synonymous with mass mobility as it is well priced for the 110cc underbone (or “cub”) segment. It comes with practical features such as an adequate under-seat storage space, 3.7-litre fuel tank and an easy starting procedure with both electric and kick starters.

Vivacity Red, spoke wheel variant.

The latest update for this model will be in the interest of all who wish to own a reliable motorcycle – a fuel-efficient, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces 8.2hp at 7,500rpm and 8.42Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The Honda Wave Alpha will be available in three colour options – Vivacity Red, Pearl Nightfall Blue and Clipper Yellow. It will continue to be offered in two variants, cast wheel and spoke wheel.

Pearl Nightfall Blue, spoke wheel variant.

The variants and prices are: Wave Alpha (cast wheel variant) at RM4,589 and Wave Alpha (spoke wheel variant) at RM4,339 (recommended showroom price excluding of road tax, insurance, and registration. Boon Siew Honda offers two years or 20,000km manufacturing warranty, whichever comes first).