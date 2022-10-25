$!Hotel Hyundai Gets Electric Power From An IONIQ 5!

A unique way to show the versatility of an electric vehicle

APART from not generating toxic emissions as it moves, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) is also like a powerbank on wheels although most people may not see it that way. The battery pack that stores the electricity to power the motors has a large capacity (which keeps increasing) and when needed for running the motors, that energy can also be used for other purposes. Newer BEVs are being designed so that electricity can be drawn from the vehicle for powering other devices like camping gear, power tools or even lights. In fact, cars have long had this capability through the 12V socket that was originally for the cigarette lighter and now, there are USB ports as well. But these outlets can only power small devices like GPS route navigation units or mobilephones. Now, Hyundai Motor in the UK is showing how the IONIQ 5 BEV can provide electrical power for a hotel. Working with broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, ‘Hotel Hyundai’ has been created as the world’s first car-powered hotel. While the idea itself is a novelty, it is also a response to research by the Korean carmaker which showed a large number of people having the view that sustainability and the environment are more important to them now compared to 5 years ago when choosing holiday accommodation.

A further quarter (25%) of those surveyed are choosing staycations over travelling abroad to reduce their carbon footprint by flying less. Two fifths (40%) say they are also looking for cheaper travel options this year and over half (55%) admit this decision is due to the current cost of living crisis. Hotel Hyundai is not a permanent structure and is a sort of ‘pop-up hotel’. On the one hand, it is intended to meet the changed needs of holiday travellers and on the other, it also serves to demonstrate the versatility of the BEV, specifically the IONIQ 5.

Situated in Essex, an hour’s drive from central London, Hotel Hyundai is centred around a luxury cabin by Colemans Farm. It offers everything guests can expect from a luxury boutique hotel as well as a locally sourced F&B selection. Virtually every electrically powered piece of equipment gets its power from an IONIQ 5 using its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. V2L is a feature of the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform used for its BEV models and uses a simple adaptor that plugs directly into the charger socket. Instead of power being drawn from the socket to charge the battery, electricity is sent out to power various devices and equipment.