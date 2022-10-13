$!How the interchange at Kg Sg Penchala turned into ‘spaghetti’

IN the early 2000s, the end of the SPRINT Highway at Kg. Sg Penchala connected to the Damansara-Puchong Expressway – more commonly referred to as ‘LDP’. As Damansara Perdana and Mutiara Damansara began to develop, additional connections were created across the highway to enable motorists to easily travel to the new housing and commercial areas.

By 2010, as Mutiara Damansara and Damansara Perdana, as well Kota Damansara, began to grow, more highway links were created to give more direct access to the different sections and the interchange began to look like ‘octopus tentacles’.

The addition of ramps kept increasing, resulting in the complex ‘spaghetti’ interchange we have today that will be entry point at the eastern side of the 20.1 km Damansara-Shah Alam (DASH) Elevated Highway which will be opening very soon.