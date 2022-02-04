How to maintain tyres for as long as possible

LIMITING tyre wear requires taking simple actions on a daily basis. This can help keep driving safer – because worn-out tyres can cause accidents, not to mention greener, by delaying the need to replace them.

Change your driving style

Driving style has a direct influence on the condition of your car’s tyres. Aggressive driving, with hard and frequent braking, should be avoided at all costs.

In absolute terms, you should always brake gently, over the length of the road, especially when approaching a traffic light or stop sign and then, accelerate again gently. Changes of direction should also be smooth, otherwise tyre wear will build up rapidly.

Favour good-conditioned roads

The condition of the road is a determining factor in tyre wear. Flat and clean surfaces are preferable to avoiding damage, but unfortunately, motorists often have no choice.

Tyres will deteriorate faster on country roads or in the mountains than in the city or on highways. Finally, speed inhibitors in general and speed bumps in particular, are also very bad for tyres.

Keep an eye on the pressure

Tyre pressure should be checked regularly (including the spare), especially in extreme temperatures – both cold and hot – and before long trips. Under-inflation or over-inflation will cause them to wear out more quickly.

It is also important to check wear levels using the indicators located directly on the tyres, as well as to check the vehicle’s wheel alignment from time to time, as this can be affected by rough roads.

Clean regularly

Finally, it’s important to clean your tyres thoroughly in order to remove any debris or dirt that may be present on them and which, over time, could impact their durability as well as their grip. Ideally, dedicated cleaning products should be used, after having brushed the tyres down well, one by one. – ETX Studio