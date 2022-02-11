Hybrid scooters could help drive down CO2 emissions

AFTER Honda launched a hybrid PCX scooter in Japan, it’s Yamaha’s turn to offer a similar model. For the moment reserved for the Indonesian market, the Fazzio (pix) is billed as a nifty, fun and connected scooter.

Before unveiling its first all-electric models, Yamaha is tentatively moving into hybrids. The idea is to offer a less polluting solution to its customers, without changing their riding habits.

The Fazzio has a combined power of 8.4hp between its 12cc engine and its hybrid electric system. The latter intervenes essentially when setting off and accelerating, in the manner of the “stop & start” systems seen in cars.

This vehicle is primarily aimed at a young and connected clientele. Its Y-Connect application allows riders to view all kinds of information and notifications from their smartphone on the scooter’s display. The scooter is priced at 21.7 million Indonesian rupiah (RM6,336).

For these manufacturers, hybrids are mainly a first step before launching, on a much larger scale, fully electric models.

Hybrids are rarer among more powerful motorcycles, although Kawasaki is currently working on several hybrid bikes as part of its major electrification plan for the coming years. – ETX Studio