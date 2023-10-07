$!Hydrogen A Sustainable Choice For The Future, Says Yamaha CEO

YOSHIHIRO HIDAKA, president and CEO of Yamaha Motor, has backed hydrogen as a practical and clean way to achieve carbon neutrality and said the company would develop it as a fuel source.

A multi-strategy approach to decarbonization has long been promoted by Japan’s automobile sector, which employs 5.5 million people domestically. One of those groups included Toyota Motor, the largest automaker in the world.

Multi-pathway has long been the guiding principle in the Japanese auto industry, yet whenever it was discussed, it garnered criticism. Hidaka pushed to “jointly appeal” their strategy, which has come under assault as battery-based electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers like Tesla and China’s BYD become more prominent, during the G7 conference in Hiroshima in May alongside other business leaders.

There were very few Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers testing hydrogen technology in addition to electric technology. Hidaka and the team, therefore, assumed the initiative and constructed the facility to test battery technology, hydrogen, and carbon-neutral fuel.

Yamaha created hydrogen-powered combustion engines for Toyota’s Corolla H2 Concept, which entered a 24-hour race at Fuji International Speedway in Shizuoka in May and became the first liquid hydrogen race car in history.

In the same month, the government gave Yamaha and three other motorcycle manufacturers — Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki Motors — permission to establish a technological research organisation in order to collaborate on the development of hydrogen-powered engines for smaller mobility vehicles. Toyota will educate the association on hydrogen, according to Hidaka.