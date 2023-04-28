$!Hyundai Creta Officially Launched In Malaysia – RM149,888

THE Hyundai Creta has been formally introduced in Malaysia by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM). The feature-rich SUV, which is only available in the Plus trim, enters the crowded B-segment with a modern aesthetic, practical connectivity, and extensive active safety. Exterior The Creta is somewhat longer and features a bold-looking front end that resembles Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield face, although being around the same size as the more recognisable Kona. The ‘Parametric Jewel’ radiator grille, which is present in the most recent models as well, is a distinctly Hyundai aesthetic element.

The Hyundai Creta’s Parametric Jewel face has daytime running lights that are LEDs that are hidden under the grille, giving it a threatening and mysterious appearance. When combined with the LED projector headlamps installed on the bumper, they produce an eye-catching and fashionable visual trademark at night. It also comes with 17″ alloy rims. The Hyundai Creta comes in Dragon Red Pearl, Galaxy Blue Pearl, Titan Grey Metallic, Midnight Black Pearl or Creamy White Pearl.

Interior and Safety Numerous technological features are installed inside to improve comfort, convenience, and drivability. These features include a 10.25-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition, auto air conditioning with rear air vents, keyless entry and start, as well as an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The Creta has a full five-star New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCA) rating for safety thanks to its standard six airbags and extensive Hyundai SmartSense suite of active safety features, which also includes Forward and Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, and High Beam Assist Powertrain Smooth, effective and quick movement is made possible by the Creta’s Smartstream G1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm to the front wheels through a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The Creta’s character is demonstrated by the fact that there are no fewer than four distinct drive modes available to the driver: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart.