$!Hyundai Debuts Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition

HYUNDAI, the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 Celebration, has unveiled the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during the magical “Dancing with the Stars” Disney100 Night. The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, initially showcased as a concept car at the 2023 New York Auto Show, takes centre stage in the opening scene and features during rehearsals driven by the show’s talented performers.

Limited to 1,000 units, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is set to hit the market in early 2024, blending automotive innovation with Disney magic.