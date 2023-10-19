$!Hyundai Debuts Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition

HYUNDAI, the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 Celebration, has unveiled the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during the magical “Dancing with the Stars” Disney100 Night. The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, initially showcased as a concept car at the 2023 New York Auto Show, takes centre stage in the opening scene and features during rehearsals driven by the show’s talented performers.
Limited to 1,000 units, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is set to hit the market in early 2024, blending automotive innovation with Disney magic.
Key Features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition:
– Gravity Gold Matte exterior color
– Disney-inspired wheel designs
– Disney100 Platinum exterior badging
– Disney100 logo embossed on front seat headrests and center console
– Disney100 logo on the floormats
– Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip
– Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon car activation, featuring iconic Disney music and pixie dust
This release is part of Hyundai’s comprehensive 360-degree integrated marketing campaign, encompassing advertising, experiential events, new content, merchandising, and more. Hyundai’s exclusive North American automotive sponsorship of Disney100, celebrating a century of Disney’s timeless stories and characters, underscores their commitment to being part of remarkable experiences.
In addition to its unveiling during the opening scene, Hyundai’s sponsorship of “Dancing with the Stars” Disney100 Night includes various branding elements throughout the show, exclusive advertisements during the first hour, and advertisement spots on Disney+ during “Dancing with the Stars” from September 18 to October 31, reinforcing Hyundai’s association with the Disney100 Celebration.