Hyundai Malaysia Introduces 10-Seater Staria – Prices Start At RM179,888!

AFTER first introducing the Staria Premium seven-seater nearly a year ago, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors has now launched the 10-seater variant of the Hyundai Staria. Three different variants are available with the variants called Lite, Plus and the top of the line variant – Max.
Unlike the seven-seater Premium level that was launched about a year ago, the fully-imported 10-seater version is designed for big families and business owners.
The seating arrangement of the multi-purpose vehicle is set at 2-3-2-3, and it offers more convenient storage spaces with sliding seats for increased versatility. In fact, the Staria boasts 18 cupholders, quite possibly a record for any car.
Designed to transport cargo, sporting equipment or for a weekends getaway for a large family, the new Staria is adaptable to cater to just about any need with a storage a gargantuan 1,024 litres of storage space with the seats folded flat.
The Staria is not a small MPV, in fact it seems to out muscle the Alphard from a glance. Measuring in at 3,273mm at the wheelbase and an overall length of 5,253mm and 1,997mm in width, the Staria is also quite tall at 1,990mm.
Having been on the road for a while in the seven-seater setting, the Staria is well known for its generous legroom and large side windows, in fact those features are said to be the best in its segment.
Inside, the interior is inspired by the traditional Korean ‘hanok’ architecture which “allows passengers to feel as if the outside scenes are an extension of the vehicle’s interior”.
Up ahead, the cockpit is dominated by a 10.25-inch instrument cluster display and an eight-inch large touchscreen for the navigation and entertainment system in the centre console.
The top of the line Max variant also comes equipped with a 360-surround view camera (shown above) for added parking convenience, an arguably must have feature for such a big MPV. The Max further benefits from a powered tailgate.
As for trimming, the Lite variant offers black fabric seats, while the Plus variant offers carbon semi-leather seats and Black Nappa leather seats for the Max variant.
Powering the behemoth of an MPV is the same 2.2 CRDi engine with eight-speed transmission that is the same unit that powers the seven-seater model. Power output is rated at 177PS and 431Nm of torque and power is sent to the front-wheels.
Targeted at families, the Staria naturally comes brimming with safety features. There are six airbags all-around, ABS ESC, VSM, EBD and TCS is also standard as is Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). There are also three ISOFIX points on the second row where else the seven-seater only had two points on the second row.
Further to that, the Staria Max and the seven-seater Premium version also further benefits from the Hyundai Smartsense safety suite. This includes such safety systems as:
Blind-Sport Collision Assist (BCA)
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Assist (RCCA)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Safety Exit Assist (SEA)
Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Parking Distance Warning (PDW)
Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
As for the pricing, the new Staria 10-seater is priced at:
RM179,888 for the Staria Lite.
RM196,888 for the Staria Plus.
RM209,888 for the Staria Max.
All prices are quoted for Peninsular Malaysia and inclusive of a standard 2-year of 50,000km warranty. However, for just an additional RM10,000 more, the warranty package can be upgraded to 5-years or 300,000km. If you do choose to upgrade, Hyundai Malaysia will also throw in an additional 3-year or 50,000km Free Service package.
For those who like to kit their car with options, Hyundai also offers optional upgrade packages that include side steps (standard or electronic), rear roof infotainment and Alcantara interior trim.