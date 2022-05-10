Hyundai Malaysia Introduces 10-Seater Staria – Prices Start At RM179,888!

AFTER first introducing the Staria Premium seven-seater nearly a year ago, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors has now launched the 10-seater variant of the Hyundai Staria. Three different variants are available with the variants called Lite, Plus and the top of the line variant – Max.

Unlike the seven-seater Premium level that was launched about a year ago, the fully-imported 10-seater version is designed for big families and business owners.

The seating arrangement of the multi-purpose vehicle is set at 2-3-2-3, and it offers more convenient storage spaces with sliding seats for increased versatility. In fact, the Staria boasts 18 cupholders, quite possibly a record for any car.

Designed to transport cargo, sporting equipment or for a weekends getaway for a large family, the new Staria is adaptable to cater to just about any need with a storage a gargantuan 1,024 litres of storage space with the seats folded flat.

The Staria is not a small MPV, in fact it seems to out muscle the Alphard from a glance. Measuring in at 3,273mm at the wheelbase and an overall length of 5,253mm and 1,997mm in width, the Staria is also quite tall at 1,990mm.

Having been on the road for a while in the seven-seater setting, the Staria is well known for its generous legroom and large side windows, in fact those features are said to be the best in its segment.