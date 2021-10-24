$!Hyundai: ‘Most luxurious’ MPV, Ioniq owner privileges

HYUNDAI’s all-new luxury seven-seater MPV, the Staria Premium (pix), which will debut in Malaysia soon, is positioned as the carmaker’s most luxurious MPV, targeting professionals and active urban families. The MPV is the first of Hyundai’s Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBV) that represents the company’s vision for future mobility and its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution provider. The Smart Mobility Solution via the new PBV is Hyundai’s response to shifting consumer needs by offering them purposeful, innovative features and redefining in-car travel experiences in line with the company’s vision of “Progress for Humanity”. Featuring Hyundai’s new design language that is futuristic and iconic, the Staria Premium evokes the streamlined form of a spaceship.

Its sleek exterior is defined by a single stroke running from front to rear – inspired by the curve of light that illuminates the Earth’s horizon at sunrise when viewed from space. Its front is embellished with horizontal daytime running lights and a positioning lamp on its front, both running across the width of the vehicle. This is complemented by a bold, wide radiator grille with a unique pattern.

Its clean silhouette is further accented by a pair of low-set headlamps. Hyundai uses the same body color for all frontal parts to maximise the vehicle’s modern and pure style. It also embodies Hyundai’s “inside-out” design methodology that emphasises interior spaciousness and usability. Its interior, which is inspired by the interior of a cruise ship, delivers an open and unique atmosphere through its innovative design architecture. Like a cruise ship, the vehicle’s lower beltlines and panoramic windows create a spacious and stimulating environment for all passengers. The overall cabin offers a luxurious experience that is more premium than any mass market MPV. The driver and passenger seats in the first row are designed to offer a feeling of space and comfort. The simple interior layout focuses only on the essentials to provide more room and flexibility, such as the glove compartment in the first row passenger seat which has been moved forward to provide extra legroom space. The cargo space availability varies depending on how the seating configurations are arranged; the two- and three-seater, optimised for business use, offers maximum cargo space of almost 5,000 litres. The seven-seater Staria Premium for Malaysia will have a diesel-powered 2.2 CRDi engine. The newly-improved engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 175hp and 431Nm of torque. Its high-efficiency, air-cooled turbocharger has an improved compressor and turbine wheel performance for better low speed torque performance. The Staria Premium is now open for booking at all Hyundai authorised showrooms. You can also book online via Hyundai’s new online shopping platform at www.hyundai.com.my/clicktobuy .