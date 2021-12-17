$!Hyundai Palisade: ‘Versatile, ultimate getaway’ SUV is here

HYUNDAI’s “ultimate getaway vehicle”, its flagship, E-segment, three-row Palisade SUV was launched yesterday by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motor Sdn Bhd (HSDM). “Marrying a bold design with a touch of elegance, versatility is the hallmark of the Palisade, making it perfect for everyday driving comfort or even those seeking adventure,” said the company.

“The new Palisade is testament to HSDM’s drive for innovation and smart safety, offering class-leading spaciousness that is suited for driver and passenger needs. “Distinctive style and comfort are complemented with the multi-purpose cabin space that can be easily transformed into a variety of second- and third-row configurations to suit cargo or passengers. With the third-row seats folded, the Palisade offers a generous 1,297 litres of cargo space.”

Smart application features in the second-row seats include a smart one-touch walk-in button that automatically re-adjusts the second-row seat position for easier third-row entry and exit. For added spaciousness, rear seat passengers can enjoy a dual-wide sunroof that not only brightens the interior of the large SUV but is also well suited for countryside adventures as it brings nature closer to passengers, all within the comfort of the vehicle.

Providing peace-of-mind on the road, the Palisade is equipped with Hyundai’s cutting-edge SmartSense, an advanced driver assistance system. A series of smart safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and safe exit alert, among others.

Other remarkable smart features are its six airbags, three-zone independent control fully-automatic air-conditioning, blind spot view monitor, head-up display and adjustable smart power tailgate to suit preferred heights.

The Palisade comes in two powertrains, 2.2-litre diesel and 3.8-litre petrol. The four-cylinder, 2.2-litre common rail direct injection turbo diesel engine produces 197hp at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque at 1,750-2,750rpm. It delivers power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers the options of two- and four-wheel-drives (2WD & 4WD).

The V6, 3.8-litre, dual CVVT, direct injection petrol unit produces 291hp at 6,000rpm and 355Nm of torque at 5,200rpm. For Malaysia, it comes only with 2WD. All of the SUV’s four variants are available in the seven and eight-seater options in five exterior colours – white cream, lagoon silver, steel graphite, moonlight cloud and timeless black. Black-monotone and navy colour packages are offered for the interior with the options of black leather and burgundy or warm grey Nappa leather.

The four variants are Exec 7 and Exec 8 for the diesel powertrain and Luxe 7 and Luxe 8 for the petrol. Their prices – excluding insurance and for West Malaysia – are RM348,888 (Exec 7), RM328,888 (Exec 8), RM358,888 (Luxe 7) and RM338,888 (Luxe 8). All variants come with two years or 50,000km (whichever comes first) warranty.