HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched its Hyundai Promise Approved Used Car Programme (Hyundai Promise), an effortless and reliable way to trade-in and buy pre-owned Hyundai vehicles.

Pre-owned Hyundai models sold through Hyundai Promise come with genuine parts and the original engine.

Stringent and rigorous inspections will be carried out by trained technicians to ensure that all vehicles are in optimal electrical and mechanical condition before they are approved and certified.

The vehicles are also major accident-free, so Hyundai customers can have peace of mind when purchasing these vehicles.

Each approved and certified vehicle comes with an extended warranty of between two and five years, depending on the age of the vehicle and the clocked-in mileage.

“Hyundai Promise is forward-looking, offering customers a full circle of sales services, from purchasing their first new Hyundai model to trading in their vehicles for a newer model, at attractive deals. As the name of the programme suggests, we promise good quality vehicles and worry-free ownership. Customers who make their purchase from Hyundai Promise will enjoy wonderful benefits including quality assurance, financial solutions, and extended warranty,” said HSDM Managing director Low Yuan Lung.