Hyundai shows off walking car project

HYUNDAI on Monday gave a look at work it is doing on a vehicle with robotic legs to let it walk or crawl over treacherous terrain.

The carmaker showed off its “Elevate” project on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show gadget extravaganza, billing it an unprecedented "Ultimate Mobility Vehicle" that combines technology from electric cars with robotics.

"What if a car designed with robotics could save lives in disasters?" asked Hyundai executive John Suh, who heads a Cradle arm of the company devoted to innovation.

"The need for search and rescue, and humanitarian aid, is growing around the world."

Elevate is designed with four mechanical legs with wheels for feet, according to a small-scale model shown at the press event.

The vehicle can roll along on extended legs or retract them to be driven like a car.

Extended legs could also be used to climb or crawl while keeping the passenger compartment level, according to David Byron of Sundberg-Ferar, an industrial design consultancy which is working with Hyundai on the project.

"This design is uniquely capable of both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits, allowing it to move in any direction," Hyundai said in a release.

Elevate can climb over walls as high as 1.5m while keeping the vehicle body level with the ground, Byron said.