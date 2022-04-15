$!i4 EV now available for order

BMW Malaysia recently commenced pre-booking for the first-ever BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport in Malaysia, after its unveiling at the NEXTGen Malaysia event in January. BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser aging Director of BMW Group Malaysia said: “Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure with a modern, striking yet elegant silhouette – we are thrilled to bring to Malaysia the First-Ever BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport that retains the hallmark design characteristics of a contemporary four-door BMW Gran Coupe, while also exemplifying the exceptional sporting prowess and efficiency that the fifth-generation BMW eDrive is capable of delivering.”

With a classic rear-wheel drive layout, the i4 eDrive40 M Sport electric vehicle (EV) combines a progressive design with superior aerodynamics, electrifying dynamic performance and comfort. Its current-excited synchronous motor generates a maximum output of 250kW/340hp and a peak torque of 430Nm, which allows for a century sprint time of just 5.7 seconds. Outstanding efficiency ensures not just sustainable, carbon-neutral driving on the daily, but also an electric range that can effortlessly endure long journeys (590km based on the WLTP cycle).

In between drives, the fifth-generation BMW eDrive system is compatible with the latest charging technology. Its Combined Charging Unit (CCU) with built-in 4kW voltage transformer has been designed to enable extremely flexible battery charging – compatible with a domestic power socket or a BMW i Wallbox (an 11kW AC charger fully charges the vehicle in just eight hours and 15 minutes), as well as DC fast chargers (a 200kW DC charger charges the vehicle from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes). The i4 eDrive40 is equipped with the M Sport package – M Aerodynamics exterior, 19-inch M Aerodynamic 860M rims in Bicolour with staggered widths, M Sport brakes and M High-gloss Shadow Line. The cabin is furnished with the Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite interior trim, M Anthracite headliner, M leather steering wheel and an instrument panel in Sensatec.

Functional features for comfort include variable sports steering, electric seat adjuster with memory function, the interior and exterior mirror package, as well as automatic air conditioning. For added convenience, also included are automatic tailgate operation, comfort access system, through-load system and the storage compartment package. As standard, the i4 eDrive40 M Sport is equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Connected Drive Services, BMW Connected Package Professional I, intelligent emergency call, teleservices, smartphone integration, 17-speaker Harman Kardon surround system, as well as storage for wireless charging.