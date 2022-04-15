$!Iconic livery for special Y16ZR batch

HONG Leong Yamaha Motor recently announced the new World GP 60th Anniversary edition of its Yamaha Y16ZR moped (pix). It comes in Yamaha’s iconic red-and-white livery that accentuates the bike’s sporty look. It also features gold-coloured sport rims and a special 60th Anniversary emblem. Only 5,000 units of the special edition moped will be produced and each comes with a premium box set which contains an appreciation certificate, a World GP 60th Anniversary premium tumbler, a limited edition pin and a premium keychain.

“The new World GP 60th Anniversary edition of the Yamaha Y16ZR is a limited edition model to commemorate our 60 years of racing excellence in the World GP. We hope we are able to give our customers the opportunity to celebrate our long history of racing excellence and a sense of privilege by owning the premium gift set that comes along with it,” said Datuk Dr Jim Khor, group managing director of Hong Leong Industries Berhad. The Y16ZR – equipped with a iquid-cooled four-stroke, four-valve, single overhead camshaft, 155cc engine with variable valve actuation and complemented by a six-speed gearbox – produces 17.7hp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 14.4Nm at 8,000rpm.