$!ID.NEXT – The Other New Volkswagen EV In Shanghai

THE new Volkswagen ID.7 unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023 has drawn a lot of attention with its impressive range of 700 kms as one of the strong points. Alongside the ID.7, Volkswagen China is also displaying another model for the biggest car market in the world – the ID.NEXT. Although it seems to be an adaptation of the ID.7 (also called Vizzion for the China market), it has certain styling elements that are different. The lighting units, in particular, differ with the ID.NEXT, a name which was also used for a prototype in 2019.

Why have two similar models? If the ID.NEXT is the same car as the ID.7 – even the interior is pretty much similar – then why is it needed? A clue lies in the brief information Volkswagen provided and that relates to production of the two cars. It is known that the ID.7 will be made by the FAW-Volkswagen joint-venture company but for the ID.NEXT (which may or may not be the name for the production model) will be produced at the factory of SAIC, another Volkswagen joint-venture company. This is probably a situation similar to what used to happen in Japan where there were models like the Corolla and Sprinter, both sold under the Toyota brand. The cars were identical (eg the Levin and Trueno) but had some styling differences and were sold through different sales channels. Volkswagen could be doing the same thing in China with its two partners, giving them an identical product to be fair to both.