Improved Alza now open for booking

PERODUA is officially taking orders for the all new Perodua Alza that supersede its predecessor with significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility.

With a tentative price of between RM62,000 and RM75,000 (in West Malaysia, without insurance and pre-sales tax), the new Alza provides greater space for passengers with improved driving stability.

Available in three variants, the X, H and AV; the MPV comes in 5 colours: ivory white, glittering silver, garnet red, elegant black and vintage brown.

“We took our time in designing this full model change as we truly wanted to understand what improvements our customers wanted, and the new Alza aims to fulfil these requests,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Dato’ Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“One of the many requests was for a better driving experience, and to this we engineered the ground clearance to be at 160mm which, in our assessment, is the best height for a pleasant Malaysian drive for an MPV,” he said.

Zainal said that the new Alza has bigger space compared with its predecessor, especially in the third row as well as a rear air-conditioning unit.

“Above and beyond that, the fuel efficiency has also been improved with up to potentially 22km per litre, which is among the best in its class,” he said.

In regards to storage space, the MPV has a luggage capacity of 137-litres but a 498-litre capacity if the third row seats are folded.

In terms of safety, the AV variant comes with 6 airbags, while the X and H variants come with 4 airbags.

It also comes with the Perodua smart drive assist (PSDA) suite, which can be divided into four categories; the advance safety assist (ASA), driver assist, parking assist and headlamp assist.

“This full model change represents our best effort so far in terms of product offering as the features included are the best within its price category,” Zainal said.

The latest features for a Perodua model include a 360⁰ panoramic view, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, rear disc brake and new drive modes: normal, eco and power.

Among the standard safety features include ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC) with brake assist and rear sensors to assist with parking.

Above and beyond that, the new Perodua standardised the “advanced safety assist” or ASA features in all variants. These include pre-collision warning, pre-collision assist brake, mis-pedal operational control and front departure alert.

All variants also include “lane departure warning” and “lane departure prevention” systems. As an extra bonus, all variants are also equipped with “leaving home” headlamp assist and hill-start assist functions.

Customers are welcomed to visit any of Perodua’s 188 sales showrooms nationwide or visit https://www.perodua.com.my/our-models/new-alza.html for more information.