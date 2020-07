EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today introduced a new package for Nissan X-Trail that dynamically exudes athletic appearance and performance handling – the new “Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul”.

New Impul dual-tone front aero bumper spoiler.

The Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul now comes with all new Impul complete aerokit with dual-tone Impul front and rear aero bumper spoilers, gloss black “V-motion” grille cladding, side skirts and split mounted rear spoilers, providing the versatile X-Trail a more aggressive appearance.

New Impul dual-tone rear aero bumper spoiler.

The 18-inch Impul Aura SX-50 rims fitted with Continental ContiMaxContact MC6 tyres deliver a superior grip with sharper handling performance, while the Impul sports spring is tuned for a responsive driving experience, giving it a stable and secure stance that expresses the motor racing enthusiasm of Impul.

New Impul gloss black V-motion grille cladding.

Apart from the expressive exterior and performance parts, the new Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul is uplifted and adorned with new maroon Nappa leather interior which includes leather seats, leatherette dashboard, knee pads and armrest.

New Impul gloss black side skirts.

The new Nissan X-trail Tuned by Impul package is priced at RM11,000 and is available in four variants: the 2.0L 2WD, 2.0L 2WD Mid, 2.5L 4WD and 2.0L Hybrid, with the following prices*: - 2.0L 2WD: RM139,630 (Peninsular Malaysia), RM142,130 (Sabah & Sarawak). - 2.0L 2WD Mid: RM150,643 (Peninsular Malaysia), RM153,143 (Sabah & Sarawak). - 2.5L 4WD: RM157,731 (Peninsular Malaysia), RM160,231 (Sabah & Sarawak). - 2.0L Hybrid: RM168,451 (Peninsular Malaysia), RM170,951 (Sabah & Sarawak). *Sales tax exempted, without insurance.

New Impul split mounted rear spoiler.

Customers and owners of X-Trail who are interested may also opt for an upgrade to the Impul package with the following breakdown (optional items and retail prices): - Impul aerokit (front and rear bumper spoilers and side skirts): RM5,600. - Impul 18-inch Aura SX-50 rims: RM5,800. - Continental ContiMaxContact MC6 tyres (235/55 R18): RM2,800. - Impul sports springs: RM1,100. - Gloss black split mounted rear spoiler: RM800. - Gloss black front grille cladding: RM700. Total: RM16,800.

18-inch Impul Aura SX-50 rims.

The new Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul is factory-fitted and the vehicle comes standard with five years unlimited mileage warranty, whereas the accessories come with three years or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

Impul sport springs.

The Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul will make its appearance at selected Nissan showrooms in the upcoming “Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul Carnival” on July 18-19, 10am to 8pm.

Continental ContiMaxContact MC6 (235/55 R18) tyres.

New X-Trail Tuned by Impul Carnival (date and venue): July 18-19: ETCM Jalan Raja Laut, ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Mahkota Cheras, ETCM Klang, ETCM Butterworth, ETCM Bayan Lepas, ETCM Ipoh, ETCM Johor Jaya, ETCM Kuantan and ETCM Kota Bharu.