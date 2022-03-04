$!Ioniq 5 coming this month, open for booking now

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) will be rolling out Hyundai’s ultimate electric vehicle (EV), the Ioniq 5, this month after the successful sale of its Kona Electric model last year.

The EV is now open for booking at all authorised Hyundai showrooms, with a booking fee of RM1,000.

It is available with a range of power electric configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer with two battery pack options of either 58kWh or 72.6kWh.

Customers can select one of the two electric motor layouts, either one with a rear motor only or one with both front and rear motors. All variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185km/h.

HSDM says the Ioniq 5 is the benchmark in redefining the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

It offers an innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function.

“Coupled with advanced connectivity and driver assistance features, the Ioniq 5 offers drivers the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.”

The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell bonnet that minimises panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to the EV. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.