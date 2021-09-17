Irresistible used Hyundai deals, this weekend

LIMITED certified used Hyundai units are on special deals this weekend (today till Sunday) via Hyundai Promise, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors’ (HSDM) approved used car programme that offers effortless and reliable way to trade-in and buy pre-owned Hyundais.

Limited units, which include the Elantra, Santa Fe, Grand Starex, Sonata and Kona will be available for viewing and test drive at Sime Darby Auto Hyundai, Ara Damansara from 9am to 6pm this weekend, starting today.

HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung says the company aims to make car ownership affordable regardless of whether it’s a used car or a brand-new car.

“Approved Used Car vehicles, though pre-owned, is ensured to be in tip top condition and refurbished to be as good as new.

“Purchasing a Hyundai model through Hyundai Promise will be like driving a top-quality vehicle for the price of a used vehicle.”

Pre-owned Hyundai models sold through Hyundai Promise come with genuine parts and original engines.

Stringent and rigorous inspections will be carried out by trained technicians to ensure that all vehicles are in optimal electrical and mechanical condition before they are approved and certified.

The vehicles are also major accident-free and refurbished to mint condition so Hyundai customers can have peace of mind when purchasing these vehicles.

All approved and certified vehicles come with an extended warranty of between two to five years depending on the age of the vehicle and the clocked-in mileage.

All pre-owned cars are covered by manufacturer’s and dealer’s warranty as well as a 24-hour road assistance service.

Brand-new Hyundai models come with easy financing and promotional packages should customers prefer to own a brand new car. Perks on offer include:

- Step-up financing that starts from just RM958 per month.

- Receive a five-year/300,000km warranty and a three-year/50,000km free service package.

- If you are a civil servant, you will also receive a promotional package worth RM7,900.

- Receive a gift if you test drive a Hyundai and another gift if you book a new car.