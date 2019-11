THE latest Isuzu D-Max with its “Blue Power” 1.9-litre engine continued the tradition – of Isuzu 4x4 pick-up trucks being one of the toughest and most capable off-road vehicles in the annual Borneo Safari off-road challenge – by successfully negotiating the tough terrain in the recent seven-day event.

At the end of one of the toughest and most extreme events in the region, Isuzu Malaysia’s “Blue Monster” picked up the event organiser’s “Special Award” which recognised its remarkable off-roading capabilities.

This year’s Borneo Safari was the 29th event in its history. It started on Oct 20 in Kota Kinabalu, skirting Beaufort, Tenom, Keningau and Tambunan, before heading back to the city on Nov 3 for the closing ceremony.

The 1.9-litre-powered Blue Monster joined Isuzu Malaysia’s 2.5-litre-powered “Red Monster”, “Black Monster” (2.5-litre) and “White Monster” (3.0-litre) which completed the event (top pix). They were part of Isuzu Malaysia’s commitment as the event’s Diamond Sponsor.