$!Isuzu D-Max Base Variants Now Get High-Spec Features

THE Isuzu D-Max pickup truck line now includes reverse cameras as standard equipment, making driving and owning one safer and more convenient. With the addition of this function, parking will no longer be difficult, especially when hauling large loads, which the D-Max is more than capable of doing.

While the top-of-the-line X-Terrain and high-spec Premium variations have benefited from this function since their launch, the entry-level Standard 1.9-litre versions now have it in response to trader requests for the parking aid’s secure use in theirs.