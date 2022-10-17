$!Isuzu D-MAX X-Terrain To Take On 30th Borneo Safari Challenge

From the fashion world back to nature – that will be the journey for the Isuzu D-MAX when it once again participates in the Borneo Safari International Off-Road Challenge. This will be the 14th year that Isuzu Malaysia is supporting the event which was not run in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Isuzu Malaysia is providing 3 units of the D-MAX X-Terrain as Official Media Vehicles during the week-long event organised by the Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association (SFWDA). The vehicles were recently handed over by Isuzu Malaysia’s Marketing Manager, Alan Lee, to the association’s President, Hj. Faez Nordin.

“An event of this magnitude requires tremendous support both in monetary terms as well as with the use of highly-capable vehicles. We are very grateful to Isuzu Malaysia for providing us with both once again as the event’s Platinum Sponsor and supplier of the Official Media Vehicles,” said Faez. Scheduled to be run during the final weekend of this month, the route of the Borneo Safari International Off-Road Challenge is expected to traverse some of the most difficult terrain in the lower plateaus of Mount Kinabalu in the region of Kota Belud. There will be magnificent views of the famous mountain and rivers with crystal-clear water, but it is likely that the participants will not be able to enjoy them much. Men and machines will be fully occupied making it across the rocky and rugged terrain, with the challenges even greater if there is a lot of rain. The 30th edition of the Borneo Safari will see the latest 3rd generation of the D-MAX making its debut on the event. In the past, both the first and second generations have been used and were able to conquer the challenges. In fact, for the 2019 event, Isuzu Malaysia provided the D-MAX with the new 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine which proved its capabilities even in the extreme conditions.

Confident in its durability and capabilities, Isuzu Malaysia encouraged the media who used it to drive it as hard as necessary during the gruelling 7-day event. It impressed so much that the organiser gave a Special Award recognizing its remarkable off-roading capabilities. That certainly strengthened the already solid reputation of the pick-up truck as one of the toughest and most capable off-road vehicles.