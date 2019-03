ISUZU Malaysia recently handed over a breathtaking 90 units of Isuzu ELF 4-wheeler model (NLR77UEE-2E) to City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd.

The ceremony was held at the logistics company’s newly set-up warehouse in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

The Elf were procured in line with the company’s business expansion plans.

“Isuzu has long been City-Link Express’ preferred brand of commercial vehicle, as seen in the long relationship and mutual trust between both companies since its first fleet purchase was made in 2011,” says Isuzu Malaysia.

“The latest procurement will further improve City-Link Express’ reliable services, and at the same time continue in achieving its customer satisfaction.”

The 90 units were specifically procured to increase mobilisation at various City-Link Express centres nationwide, including the Cheras Warehouse & Distribution Centre, which offers business clients specialised services of storing goods in temperature-controlled environment, before being packed, delivered and shipped out to all destinations accordingly.