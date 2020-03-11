Isuzu lorries the preferred choice for waste management company

ISUZU Malaysia Sdn Bhd recently held a handover ceremony to commemorate the procurement of Isuzu Forward FVR compactor lorries by Environment Idaman Sdn Bhd and its sub-contractor Warisan Integriti Sdn Bhd.

The lorries were procured from Indah Utara Auto Sdn Bhd, an authorised dealer of Isuzu Malaysia.

Environment Idaman offers a wide range of sustainable and innovative waste solutions and cleaning services in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

The newly procured units are expected to replace Environment Idaman’s aging fleet, whereas for Warisan Integriti, the procurement is part of its long-term fleet expansion exercise.

The Forward FVR compactor lorries are slated to be used for solid waste management, collection and disposal for local municipalities in Perlis and Kedah.

Environment Idaman procured a total of six units of Forward (FVR 240MT) lorries for this year, whereas four units of Forward (FVR 240AT) lorries were procured by Warisan Integriti.

During the handover ceremony, Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer Atsunori Murata thanked representatives from both the companies, for preferring the Forward FVR compactor lorries.

Murata is confident that Isuzu’s reliability and durability will serve both companies well in their pursuit of providing timely services for day-to-day operations.

As part of the purchase, Isuzu Malaysia is to provide a training session to allow drivers of both companies to properly familiarise themselves with the Forward FVR lorries.