ISUZU Malaysia has sealed the No. 1 position in two categories for the year 2020 – as Malaysia’s No. 1 lorry for the seventh consecutive year and light-duty truck for the 11th consecutive year.

The achievements are based on the annual lorry sales data by industry authority, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Contributing to the position of No. 1 lorry brand for the seventh consecutive year is Isuzu Malaysia’s total combined sales of 4,747 units of lorries in all segments that were sold last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s record success as the most preferred light-duty lorry brand in Malaysia for the 11th consecutive year was cemented by the brand’s flagship ELF lorry, with 4,551 units sold in 2020.

Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd CEO Koji Nakamura said: “Isuzu Malaysia is extremely delighted to have wrapped up the year 2020 with great achievements and to welcome this new year with double celebrations after having secured the top position for both truck and light-duty truck brand categories once again.

“The total number of trucks we have sold last year is the highest market share that we have recorded since Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd was established. Last year was also our company’s 40th year anniversary in Malaysia, so this success is definitely a notable milestone for us.

“It is also a reflection of our teams’ unrelenting commitment in making strong progress on our business execution. Our focus is to constantly strengthen the quality of our products and efficiency of our services to serve our customers better.

“The pandemic situation in the past year had posed many extraordinary challenges for many people and companies across all industries. Despite the uphill market environment, I am pleased that we have managed to stay on course and effectively maximised our resources to help our customers move forward with their business operations.”

Nakamura also said that some of Isuzu Malaysia’s strategic initiatives to sustain lorry sales growth, enhance service quality and increase customer satisfaction despite the challenging market situation in the past year include dealership network expansion, introduction of new product innovation and ensuring the timely delivery of new lorries to customers.

One of the significant highlights which had contributed to the continuous success of Isuzu as the most preferred light-duty lorry brand last year was the launch of the enhanced Isuzu ELF which offers the Isuzu Safety Plus platform featuring a combination of safety system upgrades, B20 biodiesel compatibility and greater warranty benefits.

The enhancements are available in 19 variants of the top-selling ELF, which offers the widest range in light-duty lorry market to help lorry operators run a safer, more productive and sustainable business.

Nakamura added: “Isuzu Malaysia’s strategy has always been built around having satisfied and productive customers and I am glad that our achievements had demonstrated a well-performed year for us. I would also like to commend and thank all our employees and skilled dealership teams for always making extra efforts for our customers. Their dedication has contributed hugely to Isuzu Malaysia’s uninterrupted leading position.

“Looking ahead in this new year, I believe that Malaysia’s economy will slowly but steadily improve, and many industries will further recover too. Although Isuzu is now well-known for offering a wide range of trucks that have become the preferred choice for quality, durability and cost-efficiency, we will continue to remain focused on providing more excellence and value to all our customers.

“Importantly, Isuzu Malaysia’s aim this year is to continue rendering assistance in essential services, ensuring smooth delivery of products and making contribution for people’s daily life and business.”