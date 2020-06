ISUZU Malaysia is paving the path to normalcy for potential Isuzu D-Max customers by offering a moratorium for financing payments on new vehicles purchased from June 1 till Aug 31.

Through the “Isuzu Deferred Instalment Campaign”, the first programme of its kind in the pick-up segment, the company hopes that customers can fortify their earnings, by putting their brand new D-Max pick-up trucks to work during the deferment period of either three or six months before needing to worry about loan repayments.

According to Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer (light commercial vehicle division) Masayuki Suzuki the objective of the moratorium is to help Malaysians move forward during this recovery period with the services of an efficient and versatile new D-Max.

“A capable, dependable and frugal vehicle is a valuable asset today and a good pick-up truck makes economic sense be it for individuals or organizations. By providing this moratorium, Isuzu hopes that customers will be able to speedily attain their new normal,” said Suzuki.

The campaign in collaboration with Public Bank Berhad covers almost every model in the D-Max range, offering up to 90% financing margin for a maximum tenure of 84 months.

The minimum loan amount to qualify for this campaign is RM20,000.