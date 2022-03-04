Isuzu No. 1 lorry in Malaysia last year

ISUZU Malaysia Sdn Bhd recently announced that its brand has retained two titles once again – as Malaysia’s top-selling lorry for the eighth consecutive year and the best-selling light-duty lorry for the 12th straight year.

The accomplishments were delivered through the total combined sales of 4,808 lorries in all segments and 4,545 units of light-duty lorries that were recorded in 2021.

“We are extremely thrilled to be able to achieve and retain the top spot again for overall truck and light-duty truck categories which our Isuzu brand has been privileged enough to enjoy for so many consecutive years in this market,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura.

“These achievements demonstrate the continuation of our robust footprint and growth in Malaysia, as well as our ability in positioning ourselves to harness the opportunities whilst tackling the challenges amidst a pandemic-laden market situation. It is also particularly significant given how this situation had caused supply chain disruptions such as scarcity of raw materials which has impacted production in the trucking industry.”

Isuzu Malaysia also stated that another key factor which had significantly contributed to the brand’s continuous market-leading success is its extensive dealer network across the country.

It said that the regular communications between head office and dealer partners had fostered strong relationship, which enabled Isuzu Malaysia to capture on-ground market intelligence and deliver what customers need.

“Our dealers have a closely established rapport with our customers and were able to constantly gather feedback about the customers’ business situation and trucking solutions requirements. With these crucial ‘on-ground’ market information, our sales and aftersales teams could identify what are the gaps and work towards maintaining the strength of their respective operations for the benefit of our customers,” said company chief operating officer Atsunori Murata.

Murata added that prior to the pandemic, Isuzu Malaysia’s management team used to make regular face-to-face visits to its dealerships, business partners like body builders and transporters and also customers.

However, this had to be immediately re-strategised by optimising digital communications platforms for its marketing efforts such as creating videos on YouTube and Facebook, disseminating text messages and holding meetings using Microsoft and Google tools.

All these were done to ensure continuity of relationship building and promotion of new products and services for easy understanding of Isuzu’s offerings.

In the last two years, Isuzu Malaysia had rolled out several strategic initiatives such as partnering with new dealers and opening of new centres, introduction of new product innovation which is the Elf range with Isuzu Safety Plus for greater safety and efficiency, plus on-time vehicle delivery to customers.

The company said all these had helped in further meeting the “trucking solutions” needs of customers and enhancing their satisfaction through market reach and quality service, which are pivotal in maintaining its robust lorry sales and market-leading position.

“We are grateful that our Isuzu brand continues to enjoy high demand as more customers experience the performance and comfort of our trucks. Since we introduced the new Elf range with Isuzu Safety Plus two years ago, featuring a combination of safety system upgrades and B20 biodiesel compatibility, our customers have experienced greater efficiency and safety,” Murata said.

“Overall, Isuzu Malaysia is very honoured to share our success with everyone in our dealer network and employees because without their strong passion, dedication and outstanding work for the brand, achieving a market-leading position year-on-year would be a tough feat.

“Equally, we are also extremely appreciative of all our customers and we will continue to remain focused on providing more excellence and value through outstanding products and services to support their varied trucking needs.”