Isuzu photo contest winners rewarded

RECENTLY, Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd held a prize-giving ceremony to award the top three winners of the “Isuzu Truck Cares for Malaysia” Facebook Photography Contest.

The contest, organised in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations, ran on the company’s official Facebook page from Aug 18 to Sept 16.

The contest was also an avenue for Isuzu Malaysia to demonstrate their heartfelt appreciation to loyal customers for their utmost support.

The contest encouraged Isuzu commercial vehicle customers to share photographs of how their lorries have been serving the country on a day-to-day basis, as the whole nation tackles with the unforeseen changes brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Through a link shared on the official Facebook page for Isuzu Trucks Malaysia, interested customers were given the opportunity to share their special moments by uploading their photographs and adding in a short caption of not more than 30 words about their experience with Isuzu lorries.