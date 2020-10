WITH Isuzu vehicles growing in popularity, particularly among value-conscious owners seeking dependable, efficient and capable vehicles to support their every transportation need, a new Isuzu 3S dealership has been appointed in Taiping, offering more accessibility for residents and businesses in the Matang region.

Officially opened by Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura, the outlet operated by GB Motors is strategically and conveniently located along Jalan Simpang close to main cross road leading to Taiping town.

Boasting a spacious 5,300 sq-m land area, the new outlet is designed to offer a full range of sales and after-sales services for the entire range of Isuzu models ranging from the D-Max to medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nakamura remarked how pleased he was to welcome the Goh Brothers group to the Isuzu family and was confident that their sound management style and good foresight would be an asset to the Isuzu brand.

“As one of the largest independent automotive retailers in Malaysia with over 25 years of delivering positive experiences here in the northern region, I believe that this new Goh Brothers outlet will offer excellent professional service and play a key role in developing the Isuzu business here and serving the growing population and businesses around the Taiping area,” said Nakamura.