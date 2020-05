AS the country continues to transition towards the recovery phase of the pandemic, Isuzu Malaysia will give precedence to fulfilling customer orders, particularly those that were placed before the movement control order (MCO) came into effect in March.

Some 300 orders for various Isuzu D-Max models were received prior to the lock-down and the priority will be to ensure these customers receive their vehicles quickly following the resumption of operations.

“While our customers do understand the circumstances for the delay, we empathise that during these trying times, our customers require Isuzu vehicles even more as these robust and versatile trucks play a key role in keeping them moving dependably and efficiently,” said company chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki.

“It is therefore our aim to ensure that customers are able to take delivery of their new Isuzu D-Max pick-up trucks as quickly as possible,

Efforts are underway to ensure vehicles are speedily processed from the plant in Pekan, Pahang to be dispatched to dealerships around the country where a new delivery processes has been put in place to ensure customers and staff are well-protected in line with the government’s call to effectively curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

Key among the comprehensive protocols include a temperature record of every staff member prior to the start of each work day, compulsory use of surgical masks, disinfecting of all touch points in the outlets three times daily while demonstration vehicles and customer vehicles are disinfected after each human contact.

All visitors to Isuzu outlets are also required to have their temperatures taken using an infra-red thermometer while hand sanitizing liquid and if required, a face mask will be made available at all facilities.

Customers collecting their new vehicles will be informed of the delivery dates by their sales advisor and provided an appointed time of the hand-over in order to avoid crowding or prolonged exposure in the outlet.

“The procedures in the Isuzu Delivery System have been revised somewhat to incorporate the recommendations of the Malaysian Government where dealing with the pandemic is concerned. We remain mindful that customers will continue to seek high-value Isuzu vehicles to serve their daily needs thus we endeavor to create the most conducive and safe environment for prospects, customers and our frontline teams,” added Suzuki.

Isuzu vehicle owners whose vehicle warranties were to have expired during the MCO period automatically enjoy a further 30 day extension from May 13, while those whose vehicles were also overdue for scheduled maintenance during this period can rest assured that their warranty will not be affected by the delay.

Customers intending to bring their vehicles in for service are advised to make prior appointments with their respective Isuzu Authorised Service Centres as each outlet is operating according to CMCO regulations in their respective states and are encouraging systematic social distancing by limiting the daily intakes based on the capacity of the individual service facility and maintaining the minimum one-metre distances.

To arrange for a viewing or test drive of Isuzu vehicles, prospective customers may make an appointment via Isuzu Malaysia’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ISUZU.DMax.Malaysia/.