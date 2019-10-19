$!It’s now or never ... go get ‘em!

By AZLAN RAMLI

TO the Ancient Egyptians, the Scarabaeus sacer, or the scarab beetle, is a symbol of renewal and rebirth. It was associated closely with the (mid-day) sun god Ra, because scarabs roll large balls of dung in which to lay their eggs – behaviour that the Egyptians thought resembled the progression of the sun through the sky from east to west.

The beetle’s young were hatched from this ball, and this event was seen by those Egyptians as an act of spontaneous self-creation, giving the beetle an even stronger association with the sun god’s creative force.

The connection between the beetle and the sun was so close that a young sun god was thought to be reborn in the form of a winged scarab beetle every morning at sunrise. As this young (morning) sun god, known as Khepri, rose in the sky, he brought light and life to the land.

Scarab amulets were used for their magical rejuvenating properties by both the living and the dead, and I weirdly see a very interesting parallel between that and me (the living), and the Volkswagen Beetle 1.2TSI Sport (the inanimate) I borrowed, again, recently.

For every single day throughout the week that I used this Volkswagen Passenger Car Malaysia’s (VPCM) media tester, I felt rejuvenated each time I’m about to drive it. Of course, it would be too much to say that I felt “reborn”; this sweet Habanero Orange had that effect on me, the same effect its three predecessors (same colours, different cars) had when I borrowed them for Hari Raya this year and the year before, and also the Blue Silk version in 2017.

Since the little coupe got its “Beetle” nameplate in the late 1950s and then rapidly rose in popularity worldwide, the Bug has always been about fun and freedom, where power and performance were secondary options.