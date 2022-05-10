Italjet Dragster 125 And Dragster 200 To Launch In Malaysia This Weekend

AS previously reported, the Dragster 125 and Dragster 200 share similar bodywork and design language; the primary difference is the engine displacement.

The Dragster 200 features a 181cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, while the 125 trim gets a 124cc single, Euro5 compliant powertrain.

Power output is claimed to be 17.2hp @ 8,000rpm and 15.5Nm @ 7,750rpm for the Dragster 200, while the Dragster 125 makes 9.2hpp and 10.5Nm.

Meanwhile, power is delivered to the rear 13-inch wheel via an automatic gearbox with belt drive.

The Italjet Dragster is suspended by a unique independent steering system (ISS) at the front that separates the steering and suspension components. The new feature allows better manoeuvrability for city riding.

Coming in standard on the Dragster twin is two-channel ABS, Brembo hydraulic callipers mated to a single 200mm disc at the front and 190mm disc at the rear.

Other notable features on the Dragster include bright LED headlights (80,000 lumens to be exact), a 9L fuel tank, a USB port and 140kg kerb weight.

Meanwhile, Chear Global – the authorised distributor of Italjet’s Dragster in Malaysia – will announce the official price for the two scooters on October 8, 2022.