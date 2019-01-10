Italy, New Zealand or South Korea? - Shell may be able to help

SHELL Malaysia announced its first winner for “Win a Trip with Shell”, a contest aimed at turning customers’ everyday journeys at Shell into rewarding experiences, at its official launch this morning.

The contest which runs from Dec 17, 2018 until March 31 will reward on a weekly basis one winner and their plus one with a holiday package to either Italy, New Zealand or South Korea.

Customers just need to spend a minimum of RM40 at Shell retail stations nationwide to be eligible to participate in the Win a Trip with Shell contest.

All it takes are three easy steps to participate in this contest: (1) Spend a minimum of RM40 at Shell retail stations nationwide; (2) choose one of the destinations: Italy, New Zealand or South Korea in the contest form; and (3) submit the form with valid and eligible receipt(s) to stand a chance to win a holiday package.

Customers can purchase any of the following products: Shell fuels, Shell Lubricants, or any products sold within Shell Select & Kedai premises (not including tobacco products, E-Pay products and Touch N Go purchases).

At the launch today, Wan Muhammad Fathi Wan Nik Kamal from Alor Star was announced as the first winner of the contest. The 35-year-old administrative assistant chose New Zealand as his dream destination.

During the contest period, there will be roadshows across the nation featuring an interactive set-up to showcase the grand prizes.

Customers who choose Italy can try a simulation of a Formula 1 race, while those who opt for New Zealand can try the haka – the war dance of New Zealand’s Maori people. Fans of South Korea can attempt a dance-off to popular K-pop music/songs.

The roadshows take place at Tesco Kepong in Kepong (tomorrow till Sunday), Sunway Pyramid in Subang Jaya (Jan 17-20), East Coast Mall in Kuantan (Jan 31-Feb 3), KSL City Mall in Johor Baru (Feb 15-17), Queensbay Mall in Penang (Feb 21-24), and Aeon Station 18 in Ipoh (Feb 26-March 3).