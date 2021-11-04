Jaguar, Land Rover under one local company

JAGUAR Land Rover (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (JLRM), a joint venture between Sime Darby Motors and Sisma Auto, will consolidate and strengthen Jaguar Land Rover retail business operations, making it the sole importer and dealer in Malaysia.

This is part of its ambitious plan to improve service capabilities and drive long-term growth for the brand.

The move will see the acquisition of dealer assets and transfer of staff from both Sime Darby Auto Connexion and Sisma Auto and the consolidation of its central business operations into the Jaguar and Land Rover Dealership at Ara Damansara, Selangor.

This outlet is currently the largest Jaguar Land Rover 4S facility within the South-East Asia region. JLRM will also be operating its retail operations located in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, Penang (pix).

JLRM managing director Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, JLRM’s consolidation exercise will put the company in a stronger position to serve its customers, whilst optimising retail and distribution costs, as well as overheads.

“This consolidation will be a positive move towards better operational efficiency with elevated levels of premium services which will help drive long-term growth for the company. These measures will leverage on the company’s vast experience and accumulated knowhow through the decades to strengthen its processes and deliver more value to our customers,” he added.

JLRM expects this consolidation to continue to elevate customer experiences, differentiating it from the mass premium brands. Together with digitalisation initiatives, it plans to invest more on technology and will increasingly deploy digitalisation over the next few years to improve its service capacity to deliver top-notch services to its customers.

The joint venture between Sisma Auto and Sime Darby Motors brings together more than 60 years of cumulative experience in the automotive business.

Both entities have been credited with outstanding performances by securing top positions in the Retailer of the Year Award 2020/21 title for their impeccable service and dedication to customers.

Customers can expect more luxurious and convenient services to be rolled-out at Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia. The 167,586 sq ft Ara Damansara facility houses both new and approved Jaguar Land Rover pre-owned vehicles under one roof, giving customers who want to join the Jaguar and Land Rover family even more value and options.

JLRM will continue to invest heavily in training to grow the number of Jaguar Land Rover Master Level 4 Technicians and Electric Vehicle Technology Certified Technicians in ensuring customers get the most of their vehicles.

Sales and service advisors are also trained according to Jaguar Land Rover standards so that customers will always feel confident and secure as part of their purchase and ownership experiences.

Service Outreach programmes will also be curated to bring coverage to the southern region of Johore Bahru whilst it assumes retail coverage of the Northern region via its outlet in Penang island.

Customers can also expect new models in the near future, namely the Jaguar F-Pace luxury performance SUV that is refreshed with a new interior and exterior design, Jaguar XF executive saloon, Jaguar I-Pace all-electric performance SUV, Land Rover Defender 90 and the new Range Rover.