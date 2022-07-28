Japanese marque out to reclaim its Crown

THE CROWN is one of Toyota’s oldest models, having made its initial debut in 1955 as the company’s first mass produced passenger vehicle.

It has remained in the line-up to this day, elevating to flagship status during the 67 years.

However, times changed and Toyota felt the Crown was unable to fully meet the diversifying needs of its customers, and its role as a flagship model became less significant.

This led to a complete rethink for the new generation which sees four different models that will carry the nameplate.

In addition to a new Crossover, there will be a Sport as a new addition. There will still be a Sedan, of course, and this will continue with a formal design, and a Stationwagon/Estate which is now more of a functional SUV.

Due to the diverse range, Toyota won’t be launching all the versions together and, as a reflection of the current market preference, it will start with the Crossover in many markets.

This model will go on sale from the fourth quarter of this year and will be offered in around 40 countries, Malaysia being a possibility. The eventual annual production is expected to reach 200,000 units.

Incidentally, the Crown was assembled in Malaysia back in the early 1980s but large limousine-type Japanese cars were not favoured then so the model was discontinued.

But while German brands still command the premium segment, Lexus has shown that the Japanese can also offer comparably premium products.

So it’s likely that the new Crown will eventually appear in Malaysia as a complement to the Alphard.

The Crown Crossover

At this time, Toyota is only providing details of the Crossover. As the term suggests, the bodystyle is a “crossover” from a sedan to a SUV and is a popular approach these days.

The design has a coupe-like silhouette for a sporty image, while the elevated body satisfies the SUV side.

The lighting units at the front and rear connected from left to right in a single straight line, emphasising width visually.

The overall length is 4930mm, with a width of 1840mm, on a wheelbase of 2850mm. That’s larger than a Lexus RX and around the same length as a BMW X6.

As with all SUVs and crossovers, the hip point is high for ease of entry and exit which is prioritised. This has been helped by having large-diameter wheels that raise the floor level.

Additional space is provided above the head and to the front and rear for a more comfortable cabin.

The 2-row interior is typically Toyota with a lot of attention to visual and physical comfort.

Hybrid powertrains

While other carmakers may use the opportunity to go fully electric, Toyota remains cautious in how it moves into the electric era and still strongly believes hybrid electric vehicle technology is a practical solution for now.

Thus the crossover will come with two hybrid powertrains – 2.5-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System and 2.4-litre Turbo Hybrid System.

The 2.4-litre Turbo Hybrid System combines an inline 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with strong torque (550Nm/350ps) even at low RPM with the latest eAxle electric powertrain.

The rear wheel eAxle uses a high output water-cooled electric motor combined with the engine to directly transmit force to all four wheels.

“The Crown has long served as the flagship of the Toyota brand,” said Toyota president Akio Toyoda at the presentation of the new model early this week.

“This flagship has represented Japanese success and pride, bringing together Japan’s world-class technology and skilled workforce. The new Crown is full of these underlying strengths,” he concluded.