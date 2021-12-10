$!JMC Vigus Pro: Pick this one up!

Be different with this new player, but with peace of mind ...

By AZLAN RAMLI THE JMC Vigus Pro is worthy of your serious consideration, for its stylish looks, commendable engineering and safety features, all in an affordable package. Its pricing is the most attractive of all the four-door, automatic-transmissioned, four-wheel-drive (4WD) pick-up trucks currently sold in Malaysia.

Also, it is a fresh new entrant into the local pick-up truck market, providing an interesting and “different” option, with its tasteful design, modest 2.0-litre engine and respectable features, than the ones by other makes that are quite common on our roads.

While looks are highly subjective, the Vigus Pro has an aggressive tone with its front-end styling “mimicking the expression of a tiger on the prowl” (JMC’s own words). It has proven itself as the second best-selling pick-up truck back home in China and thus, JMC strongly feels that it is ready to meet your expectations, be it for work or play.

Engineering It is powered by a 2.0-litre variable-geometry turbodiesel engine featuring high-pressure common-rail fuel injection system, intercooler and exhaust gas recirculation cooler bypass valve, to produce 139hp at 3,600rpm and 340Nm from 1,500rpm to 2,600rpm.

Its eight-speed ZF automatic transmission system is operated via a first-in-class electronic gear selector, with manual shift function. Its fuel consumption figure of 7.8 litres per 100km (UNECE R101 testing) makes it one of the most fuel-efficient one-tonne pick-up trucks currently sold in Malaysia. Its ladder frame is capable of a 850kg maximum load. The front suspension is a fully-independent double-wishbone type with reinforced stabiliser bar and the rear rests on a solid axle with leaf springs.

Off-road performance is governed by a 4WD system developed by BorgWarner; users can switch between 2WD, 4WD and low-range 4WD modes via a rotary dial to cater to changing surface conditions. The rear axle is fitted with an Eaton limited-slip differential lock, which is able to channel torque to the wheel with superior traction when slippage is detected.

Additionally, the Vigus Pro is equipped with hill descent control (HDC) system which automatically modulates the vehicle’s braking when going down steep slopes (up to 8km/h), thus allowing the driver to focus on manoeuvring the vehicle.

Safety Other than the aforementioned HDC, its other safety features include: - Front and rear proximity sensors - Rear-view camera - Side mirror heater/demister - Automatic On/Off headlights - Remote-controlled power windows and side mirrors - Speed-sensing door lock - Automatic, rain-sensing windshield wipers - Anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution - Electronic stability programme with traction control - Dual front airbags - Hill start assist - Four-wheel disc brakes.

Interior The tastefully-designed interior is equipped with some modern amenities and conveniences found in its segment rivals and also luxury cars – an infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touch-screen integrated with the reverse camera, Bluetooth connectivity and MP5 video playback, multi-functional steering wheel with controls for the infotainment system, cruise control and voice calls via Bluetooth connection. The leather-wrapped two-spoke design wheel also comes with paddle shifters.

One of the cabin’s main highlights is the first-in-class (aforementioned) electronic gearshift selector, a feature normally found in premium cars. Compared to traditional automatic gear levers, the electronic selector sits compact and neat on the centre console and requires less effort when selecting “Drive” or to engage “Park”.

Other features The pick-up is fitted with a stylish sports bar featuring an integrated high-mount third brake lamp, side steps, auto-folding wing mirrors with LED indicators, two-tone 16-inch alloy rims, distinctive moulding on the lower tailgate, a step incorporated in the rear bumper to ease access to the spacious cargo bed and storage space under the rear seat.

The drive It felt like the many (but not all) pick-up trucks I’ve sampled over the years, which is a good thing. The Vigus Pro has similar (i.e. very decent) build quality, fit and finish, inside and out.

High speeds are not what such a vehicles is made for but this one handled well during a Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh dash recently, with the level of fuel consumption that wasn’t alarming for a 2.0-litre pick-up truck with the aerodynamics of a smooth brick.

I tried some “soft-roading” with it at a construction site clearing and it met my expectations. I have no complaints about this pick-up truck at all. You should really give it a try. JMC, ATM In July 2020, Jiangling Motors Corporation Ltd (JMC) – one of the established automotive brands in China and manufacturer for a leading American automobile company – entered into a vehicle technology licensing contract with Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) on the sole and non-transferable right for ATM to manufacture, assemble and sell the JMC Vigus Pro and its components in Malaysia.

ATM is part of the well-known Tan Chong Group, with vast experience in sales and distribution, assembly and manufacturing parts in the automotive industry.

Peace of mind The Vigus Pro is locally assembled at the Tan Chong Motor plant located in Serendah, Selangor; its spare parts supplied by a subsidiary of the Tan Chong Group, which has a very large warehouse that stocks up on essential original parts for the pick-up truck. If needed, they can be delivered via the company’s strong air-freight support network.

The Vigus Pro is available at 13 current ATM dealerships across the nation, which is complemented by a network of 13 aftersales services workshops. The numbers are growing, says ATM. The pick-up truck’s service interval is every 10,000km and its spare parts are available at all of those workshops.