$!JMC Vigus Pro pick-up truck is here

ANGKA-TAN Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) is set to expand its portfolio of vehicles following the appointment of ATM by Jiangling Motors Co Ltd (JMC) as the official distributor of the JMC Vigus Pro 4x4 pick-up truck in Malaysia. The collaboration between ATM and JMC was sealed after both parties signed the Vehicle Technology Licensing agreement on July 1 last year, whereby JMC has granted ATM the sole right to manufacture, assemble and sell the Vigus Pro 4x4 pick-up truck and related parts and components in Malaysia. ATM also plans to offer the Vigus Pro 4x4 across 13 sales and service outlets nationwide. “We are pleased to announce that after more than 12 months of hard work, Angka-Tan Motor, in collaboration with Jiangling Motors Co Ltd, is ready to introduce an exciting contender in the popular pick-up segment,” said Warisan TC Holdings Bhd* CEO, Tan Keng Meng.

“The stylish and technologically advanced JMC Vigus Pro 4x4 pick-up truck has proven its mettle in the Chinese market and we can’t wait to share this new product with pick-up fans across Malaysia. “As a leading manufacturer and exporter of light commercial vehicles in China, we are thrilled to offer Malaysian consumers a versatile yet attractive pick-up truck engineered with the latest technologies. JMC president Xiong Chunying said: “JMC has been standing as the second best-selling brand in the pick-up segment in China for many consecutive years. We would like to congratulate Angka-Tan Motor’s appointment as the official distributor of the JMC Vigus Pro 4x4 and to also express our appreciation to Warisan TC for their support in making this a reality.” Prices and detailed specifications of the JMC Vigus Pro 4x4 are expected be revealed next week.

Customers can view the Vigus Pro 4x4 at ATM’s flagship showroom in Klang and also place bookings for it, by calling 03-33596068. For more information, go to www.jmcmalaysia.com and follow JMC Malaysia on its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/jmcmalaysiaofficial. Key specifications of the JMCVigus Pro 4x4: - 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder with VGT turbo diesel engine - 139hp (at 3,600rpm) and 340Nm (1,500rpm to 2,600rpm) - Eight-speed ZF automatic with manual shift mode - BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system with 2H, 4H and 4L modes - Rear differential lock by Eaton - Class-leading fuel economy at 7.8 litres per 100km - Rear-view camera *ATM, a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings – a publicly-listed entity on Bursa Malaysia – has been the authorised distributor of Foton trucks and prime movers in Malaysia since 2011. The company has a nationwide sales channel and a service network offering dedicated mobile service and 24/7 Res-Q response. Backed by the resources of Tan Chong Group and local production capabilities, ATM is poised for growth and expansion with the new collaboration with JMC. JMC, meanwhile,is a subsidiary of the Jiangling Group – an automobile research and development, manufacturing and sales company based in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province in China.