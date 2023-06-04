$!JPJ Shares ‘Product Recall’ Information

EVERY YEAR, automakers will undoubtedly issue a recall, better known as a “Product Recall,” due to a safety problem or fault in a product that could increase the risk to users’ safety.
JPJ is pleased to contribute to the success of the “Product Recall” initiative by making announcements on social media and on the JPJ website. This announcement is meant to get people’s attention, especially the owners of the affected vehicles, so they may get in touch with licensed dealers right now.
The list of vehicles from a wide range of manufacturers included in the “product recall” operation is as follows:
“If your vehicle is involved in the Product Recall activity as above, please contact an authorized dealer representative for an appointment for the component replacement process,” said JPJ.
The initiative implemented by the JPJ is also in line with the wishes of the Director General of the Malaysian Road Transport Department, Ybhg. Dato’ Zailani Hj. Hashim through his speech at the Bilateral Meeting between the Malaysian Road Transport Department and also the Japanese delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism (MLIT), National Traffic Safety and Environment Laboratory (NTSEL), and also Japan Automobile Standards Internationalization Center (JASIC) on March 1, 2023.