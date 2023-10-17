JPJ to Review SOP and Regulations for Heavy EVs

THE review process will involve a comprehensive analysis of the current regulations and SOPs related to the transportation sector, with a specific focus on their applicability to electric vehicles. This analysis will identify areas where modifications and updates are needed to align with the distinctive features of EVs, especially heavy electric vehicles.

As reported by Bernama, Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasised the necessity for modifications in the regulations, considering the evolving nature of the transportation landscape with the introduction of EVs. He pointed out that certain regulations designed for traditional diesel commercial vehicles may not be suitable for the unique requirements of EVs. The Ministry aims to streamline and adapt these regulations to cater to the growing prominence of EVs, particularly in the heavy vehicle category.

Furthermore, Loke highlighted the importance of reducing bureaucracy to encourage private-sector investments in the EV sector. By creating a conducive market environment for EVs and electric prime movers, the government seeks to enhance the country’s image in terms of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations. Aligning with global trends, the initiative also strives to help multinational companies lower their carbon footprint by offering EV-friendly infrastructure and services.

The launch of the Swift Green Logistics division and the delivery of the first Malaysian electric prime mover to Unilever Malaysia at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) marked a significant step in promoting the adoption of EVs within the country. Loke expressed confidence that this initiative will set a precedent for other companies to invest in EVs, predicting a growing preference for electric prime movers among customers in the coming years.

The directive from the Transport Ministry to review the SOPs and regulations related to electric vehicles reflects a proactive approach to adapting the regulatory framework to the changing dynamics of the transportation industry. The effort not only supports the growth of the EV sector but also aligns with environmental sustainability goals and enhances the country’s attractiveness for investment. The initiation of this review is an essential step towards fostering a more EV-friendly transportation landscape in Malaysia.