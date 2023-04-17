$!Kia EV6 Built From 350,000 LEGO Bricks On Display In Milan

Another unique full-sized car model built with LEGO bricks (with video)

FOR over 70 years, children (and their parents) all over the world have been able to build all types of machines, buildings and other subjects with small plastic bricks from LEGO. The interlocking bricks, which come in kits, are suitable for children from a very early age and with varying complexity, remain appealing as they get older. Where cars are concerned, the history of LEGO (derived from the Danish words, ‘leg godt’ which mean ‘play well’) has numerous models big and small. There are even models which have moving parts, serving to educate as well. In fact, Renault’s engineers even used LEGO parts when they made a prototype of the brand’s E-TECH powertrain.

From time to time, LEGO collaborates with carmakers to create life-size models with the bricks. These are unique creations that are highlights of the brand’s display at exhibitions or other events. The latest is at the 2023 Milan Design Week where there is a 1:1 model of Kia’s award-winning EV6. Commissioned by Kia Italy, the model required more than 800 hours of work by BrickVision, a company in Italy. BrickVision, Italy’s first and only LEGO Certified Professional, was founded by Riccardo Zangelmi who turned his childhood passion for LEGO bricks into a successful business.



