Kinto now with new options

EARLIER this year, those who have been actively looking to driving a car without having to own one was introduced to Kinto One, a car subscription programme that comes with an all-inclusive, fixed monthly payment.

Originating from Japan and available global wide, the programme covers registration of the vehicle, annual comprehensive insurance and road tax, periodic as well as preventive maintenance.

Subscription period comes in either two or three years and once the subscription period completes, the customer can simply return the car and everything else will be taken care of – no worries of residual value or how to sell the car off after years of ownership.

Kinto One was created out of a joint strategic collaboration between Toyota Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd and UMW Toyota Motor. It is part of the local early-mover transition to realising Toyota’s ambition to become a mobility company, say the companies.

With the newly-enhanced Kinto One features, subscribers can now have to option to choose from different yearly mileage packages starting from 20,000km to 30,000km and choose a longer subscription up to five years.

Additionally, Kinto One now offers “Lite Package”, a natural reaction to the market demand where customers now travel much lesser than before but still require an easy and straightforward car usership programme.

It still carries all the value proposition of a car subscription programme and yet offers extensive flexibility for customers to choose the package that suits their needs best.

On the other hand, there also seem to be build-up of demands for a full-service lease products, from companies and corporations to cater for their growing need of fleet vehicles.

Designed to appeal to companies who wish to be light on their asset and lessen the unnecessary administrative works, Kinto One Business is the perfect solution that can help companies improve on their bottom line.

Like Kinto One, companies can now subscribe to Kinto One Business for commercial-use vehicles. Not only this will tremendously help companies from managing a fleet of cars, Kinto One Business provides the peace-of-mind when it takes care of everything related to the vehicle throughout the subscription period.

Kinto is a mobility solution that aims to provide simplicity to its customers, with the goal of making it easy and painless for fleet managers and individual subscribers alike.

Current models available for Kinto One subscription includes popular models from Lexus and Toyota, including the Hilux pick-up truck and Hiace van.

A list of inventories together with its subscription prices are available at www.kinto-my.com.